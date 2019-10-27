Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Sell

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

CSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CSTR opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $288.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher G. Tietz bought 3,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,163.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 32,447 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $500,008.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,803.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,439 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the period. 30.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

