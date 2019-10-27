Zacks: EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Given $11.25 Average Price Target by Brokerages

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $11.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.46) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EuroDry an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 million, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). EuroDry had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EuroDry will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

