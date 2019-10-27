Zacks: Brokerages Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post $1.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. EnerSys reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.86 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

ENS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 target price on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $14,275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 36.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after buying an additional 154,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 43,859.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 142,106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 984,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,465,000 after buying an additional 79,850 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $4,814,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENS traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 123,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,856. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $89.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.