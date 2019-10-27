Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.28. 737,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $251,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,683 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,148,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.