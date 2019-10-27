Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $3.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.53 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,056.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,133 shares of company stock worth $23,680,163. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 18,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $11.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $172.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.