Zacks: Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Athersys an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ATHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Dawson James began coverage on Athersys in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.35. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 458.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 542,196 shares in the company, valued at $780,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Athersys by 52.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 25,189.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

