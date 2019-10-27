Zacks: Analysts Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.65. SkyWest reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $725.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.71 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

SKYW traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,159. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

In other news, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 5,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $332,429.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $600,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,059,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,270. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 389,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 508,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

