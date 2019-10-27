Zacks: Analysts Expect Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) to Post -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.73). Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $98.13 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $269,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $19,970,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210 over the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $20,209,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 192,368 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $18,124,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $16,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,396,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

