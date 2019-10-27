Zacks: Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.96. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 52.72%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,604,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 498,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,535,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,331,000 after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 786,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

