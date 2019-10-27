Zacks: Analysts Expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report sales of $17.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.20 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $13.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $68.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.45 million to $69.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $74.96 million, with estimates ranging from $71.67 million to $81.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on Monroe Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.19. 280,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,263. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $224.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 89.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 256,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 66,409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 36,173 shares during the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

