Zacks: Analysts Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Post $2.81 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 10,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $880,266.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $824,130.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock worth $2,586,597 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

Shares of GPI stock traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $101.97. The stock had a trading volume of 188,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $108.99.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

