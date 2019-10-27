Zacks: Analysts Expect ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 144.27% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCXI. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 267,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $442.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 104.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.