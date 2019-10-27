Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura set a $37.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.32.

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $1,088,261.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $935,038.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,717,405 shares of company stock worth $55,408,542. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 787,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 68,183 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 146,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.71. 45,189,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,361,752. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

