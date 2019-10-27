Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to announce sales of $327.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.80 million and the highest is $328.43 million. Virtusa reported sales of $305.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Virtusa’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VRTU has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other Virtusa news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $143,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $548,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $958,440 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 35.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTU stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

