Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will announce earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Shares of TPX opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.67. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $169,956.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $30,744.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,677.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,147. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,277,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

