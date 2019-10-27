Zacks: Analysts Anticipate One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Equities analysts expect One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce sales of $14.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $14.40 million. One Stop Systems reported sales of $9.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $56.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.20 million to $56.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $64.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other One Stop Systems news, insider James M. Reardon sold 64,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $108,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

