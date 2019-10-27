Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to Announce $2.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the highest is $2.48. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $2.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.56.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.25. 1,619,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.98 and its 200-day moving average is $189.60. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

