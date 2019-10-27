Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Analysts expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.93. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $868.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.71 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

In related news, Director Michael Fernandez acquired 64,242 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $1,392,766.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 164,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,010.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $104,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MEDNAX by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 794,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,224. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.