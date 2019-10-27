Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,539. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun acquired 1,642,300 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $4,992,592.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew S. Boyer acquired 66,666 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $192,664.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,788,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,057. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,176.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12,036.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $177,000. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.