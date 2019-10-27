Yum China (YUMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Yum China’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE YUMC opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95. Yum China has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $602,960.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

