Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 570,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,123,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,908,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $109.10 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.86. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

