Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 634495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $3.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.78.
About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)
Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.
