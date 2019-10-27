Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 634495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $3.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 5.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 631,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 55.8% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 316,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 113,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,105,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 99,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

