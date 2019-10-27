XP Power’s (XPP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XP Power in a report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get XP Power alerts:

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 2,580 ($33.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.60 million and a PE ratio of 19.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,452.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,355.72. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 1,855 ($24.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,740 ($35.80).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. XP Power’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.