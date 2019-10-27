XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on XOMA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered XOMA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. XOMA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 6,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,173. XOMA has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 51.91% and a negative net margin of 72.20%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 3,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $84,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $84,084.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,032.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,111 shares of company stock worth $278,486. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 18.9% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 43,019 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

