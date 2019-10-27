X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.03 and last traded at $30.08, approximately 357 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 332,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.