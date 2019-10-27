WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WSFS. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of WSFS opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.75 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 20.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 124,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $5,129,751.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,090.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $358,039.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,563.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,497,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 648.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 36,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 31,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.