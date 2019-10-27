World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,754 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.49.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

