World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,077 Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.7% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 5.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CICC Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of CEO opened at $155.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. CNOOC Ltd has a 1-year low of $139.77 and a 1-year high of $193.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $4.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. CNOOC’s payout ratio is 44.14%.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

