World Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus set a $68.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $615,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,873 shares in the company, valued at $17,850,787.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $77,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,347,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,618 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

