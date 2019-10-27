World Asset Management Inc Buys 554 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,840,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 210,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 66,988 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,127,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,021,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

