World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,246,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $933,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,875 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,987,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,261,000 after acquiring an additional 45,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 824,302 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,802,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,632,000 after acquiring an additional 231,464 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after acquiring an additional 805,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $44.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

