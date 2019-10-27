World Asset Management Inc Acquires 178 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 15,527,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,869 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,735.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 822,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 777,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 927,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 544,893 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10,631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 457,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,401,000 after purchasing an additional 441,561 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $412,525.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,097.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

