Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $93.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.36 and a beta of 1.51. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $155.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.77.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.Com by 75.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.Com by 29.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.Com by 29.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

