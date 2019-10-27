WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.87

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.87 and traded as high as $71.28. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $71.28, with a volume of 31 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFJ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,823,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,575,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DFJ)

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

