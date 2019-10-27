Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €190.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDI. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €186.95 ($217.38).

ETR:WDI opened at €114.50 ($133.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12. Wirecard has a one year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a one year high of €170.70 ($198.49). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €140.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €141.59.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

