Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes Sells 2,233 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total value of $408,259.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,187,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Winmark stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.88. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $144.36 and a one year high of $194.85.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 289.84% and a net margin of 43.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Winmark by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

