WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) and United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Financial Contrast

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) and United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR alerts:

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Internet has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and United Internet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A United Internet 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and United Internet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR $44.50 billion 0.39 $1.13 billion N/A N/A United Internet $4.37 billion 1.64 N/A N/A N/A

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than United Internet.

Dividends

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. United Internet does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and United Internet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR 2.37% 7.10% 2.59% United Internet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR beats United Internet on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Europe, Ghana, Nigeria, Vietnam, India, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned an oil palm plantation covering an area of 230,409 hectares in Indonesia, East Malaysia, and Africa. It is also involved in processing, merchandising, branding, and distributing palm oil and laurics related products, including oleochemicals and biodiesel; and oilseed products, such as soybean, rapeseed, groundnut, sunflower seed, sesame seed, cottonseed, corn, and rice bran oil products, as well as rice, flour, wheat bran meal, corn gluten meal and starch, corn germ meal, wheat starch, and bran and pollard. In addition, the company produces and markets edible oil, rice, flour, grains, and noodles to traditional retail outlets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarts under its own brands. Further, it engages in milling, refining, merchandising, branding, and distributing white sugar, brown sugar, caster sugar, and syrups, as well as molasses; the generation and sale of electricity; the manufacture and sale of bioethanol, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium compound fertilizers; and the distribution of chemicals, as well as in ship-owning, chartering, brokering, and management activities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations. It also provides ad-financed and fee-based application products for consumer and business customers, including domains, home pages, Web hosting, servers, and e-shops; personal information management applications, such as email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and group works, online storage, and office software. The company offers its access products through the 1&1 brand, as well as through Drillisch Online, such as winSIM, yourfone, and smartmobile.de; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, 1&1 IONOS, Arsys, Fasthosts, home.pl, InterNetX, Strato, united-domains, and World4You brands. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the field of active domain management under the Sedo brand; and free apps through advertising run by United Internet Media. It has operations in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.