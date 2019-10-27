White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW) Shares Up 57.6%

Shares of White Fox Ventures Inc (OTCMKTS:AWAW) shot up 57.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

White Fox Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWAW)

White Fox Ventures, Inc focuses on designing, marketing, and distributing electronic cigarettes worldwide. It also intends to offer vaporizers, liquid nicotine, and related accessories. The company focuses on distributing its products through wholesale and retail distribution channels, including convenience stores, retail chains, wholesale trade, pharmacies, gas stations, hotels, industrial consumers, clubs, casinos, and duty free stores; and breathecig.com Website and other online sales platforms.

