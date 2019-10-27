Westwood Management Corp IL Purchases 77,560 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Westwood Management Corp IL raised its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 113.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,560 shares during the quarter. LHC Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $16,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,191,000 after acquiring an additional 274,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $372,084,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,136,000 after buying an additional 595,208 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,474,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,132,000 after buying an additional 105,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.78. 145,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,184. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.84 and a 12-month high of $129.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $517.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

