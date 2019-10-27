Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $618.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WERN opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.