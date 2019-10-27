Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.