Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura set a $48.00 price objective on Weibo and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on Weibo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,191. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,591,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,658 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,016,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after acquiring an additional 547,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,466,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,096,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,863,000 after acquiring an additional 328,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 1,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 333,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 304,356 shares during the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.