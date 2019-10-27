WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 170,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 830,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,553,000 after buying an additional 187,330 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total value of $91,914.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 998 shares in the company, valued at $165,578.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.41. The company had a trading volume of 174,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,331. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $173.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

