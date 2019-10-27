WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 914 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cubic worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cubic by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cubic by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cubic alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUB traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.15. The stock had a trading volume of 142,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,252. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.73 and a beta of 1.20. Cubic Co. has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.63.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. Cubic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.