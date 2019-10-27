Washington Prime Group’s (WPG) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WPG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Washington Prime Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.15.

WPG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,003,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,802. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $809.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.29). Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $161.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Washington Prime Group news, Director John F. Levy acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 388,332 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 63,294 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 3,834.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,284 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,317,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

