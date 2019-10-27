Warburg Research Reiterates €61.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KGX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Pareto Securities set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €56.31 ($65.48).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €58.82 ($68.40) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.12. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.