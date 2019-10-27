Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 31,346 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,346 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Post by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Post by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth about $5,610,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Post by 12.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Post by 11,800.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

NYSE:POST traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $101.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,996. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.32. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.13 per share, for a total transaction of $196,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,185.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.