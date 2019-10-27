Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 165,562 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 46.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDEV. Barclays raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,084.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,974,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,437. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.97. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.