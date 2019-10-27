Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.96.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 68,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $11,676,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $3,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,233,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,637 shares of company stock worth $16,451,534. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,048. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

