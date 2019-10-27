Wameja (ASX:WJA) Trading 3.8% Higher

Wameja Limited (ASX:WJA) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), 698,636 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of $163.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25.

Wameja Company Profile (ASX:WJA)

Wameja Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

